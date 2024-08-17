Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 226.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Williams Companies by 145.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after buying an additional 518,009 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,779,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,848. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

