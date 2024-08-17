BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in July

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 296,700 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
BXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.
BXC stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. 56,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,423. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.90. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $132.67.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.
