Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 331.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,160 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after buying an additional 147,827 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,497. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $121.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 176.65% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $3,612,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $3,612,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,977 shares of company stock valued at $17,622,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

