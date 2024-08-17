BMO Capital Markets Lowers Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $25.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $545.54 million, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 in the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

