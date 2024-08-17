Bobcoin (BOBC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.40

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and $35.40 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bobcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official message board is twitter.com/2050_paris.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bobcoin directly using US dollars.

