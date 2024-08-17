Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

