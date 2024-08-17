Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) vs. Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Critical Review

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) and Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Bread Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Bread Financial pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bread Financial and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $3.98 billion 0.68 $718.00 million $7.94 6.83 Provident Financial $735.12 million 0.77 -$44.14 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial.

This table compares Bread Financial and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 9.77% 16.24% 2.18% Provident Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bread Financial and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 3 10 5 0 2.11 Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bread Financial presently has a consensus target price of $48.13, suggesting a potential downside of 11.26%. Given Bread Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Provident Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles. It serves 1.6 million customers. Provident Financial plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

