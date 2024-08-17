BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.70.

Get BRF alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BRFS

BRF Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

BRF stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. BRF has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in BRF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.