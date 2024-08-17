BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 569,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCTX remained flat at $0.56 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 124,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.29. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. On average, analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

