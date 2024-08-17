BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 569,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance
BCTX remained flat at $0.56 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 124,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.29. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. On average, analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
View Our Latest Report on BCTX
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.