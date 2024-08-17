Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 333,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,013. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $826,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 204.6% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 278.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 206,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,062 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

