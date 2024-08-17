Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.350-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.58.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

