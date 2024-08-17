Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadwind

Broadwind Trading Up 0.9 %

BWEN opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Broadwind

In other Broadwind news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Broadwind by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 324,226 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 33.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.