Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $318.33

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.33.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $325.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.08. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

