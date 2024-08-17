Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT at $38.63

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $673.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

