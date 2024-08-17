Brokers Issue Forecasts for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADAP. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

ADAP opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $266.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,346,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 394,566 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.