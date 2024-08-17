Brokers Issue Forecasts for Broadwind, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Broadwind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWEN. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 324,226 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadwind by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 33.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

