Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,800 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1,806.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 400,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

