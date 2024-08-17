Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 614,116 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 798,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,116 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $31,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,450 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $5,614,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $1,556,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 63,236 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $785.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.