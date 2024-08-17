Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $125,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,659. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.