Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,164 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.15. The stock had a trading volume of 369,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average of $242.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

