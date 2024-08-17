Brookstone Capital Management Buys 3,426 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after buying an additional 731,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after buying an additional 1,759,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,732,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 655,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,871,000 after buying an additional 55,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 399,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.35. 243,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average of $200.02. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

