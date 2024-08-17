Brookstone Capital Management Buys 449,249 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2,052.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,249 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.55% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $22,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. 517,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,048. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

