Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,829 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 21.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $17,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3,185.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:UJUL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,033 shares. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.