Brookstone Capital Management Has $12.82 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $362.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.25. The stock has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.