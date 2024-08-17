Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.58 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 420.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. 67,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

