Brookstone Capital Management Has $26.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $26,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,924,000 after acquiring an additional 140,005 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.63. 904,630 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.53. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

