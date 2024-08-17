Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. The company has a market capitalization of $435.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock valued at $730,399,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

