Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $44.73. 3,570,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,058. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

