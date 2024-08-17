Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,845,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.03 and a 200-day moving average of $220.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

