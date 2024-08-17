Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 376,527 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 3,560.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,527 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 16.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJUN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

BJUN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 8,519 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

