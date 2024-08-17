Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 589 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 3.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBJA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 17.0% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

XBJA stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,128 shares. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

