Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 789,016 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 474.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.70% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $48,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $577,000.

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. 1,088,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,020. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

