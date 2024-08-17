Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,184 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJUL. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 514.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 102,188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the first quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 838,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.0 %

TJUL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,188. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

