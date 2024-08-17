Brookstone Capital Management Sells 140 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,236,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.