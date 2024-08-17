Brookstone Capital Management Sells 142,948 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,948 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $71,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 5,669,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,143,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

