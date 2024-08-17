Brookstone Capital Management Sells 221,977 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,977 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 786.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.22. 1,178,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,872. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

