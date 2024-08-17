Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,568 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,086 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

