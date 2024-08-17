Brookstone Capital Management Sells 40,847 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,847 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,381. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

