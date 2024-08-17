Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,332 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.35. 7,442,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,432,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

