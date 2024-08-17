Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,682 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,378,000 after purchasing an additional 234,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $538,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,930,000 after buying an additional 182,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after buying an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.92. 631,005 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.