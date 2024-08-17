Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,989 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of Builders FirstSource worth $47,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,268,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR traded down $3.52 on Friday, hitting $161.13. 1,276,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average of $172.72. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

