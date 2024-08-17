C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.00

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 3,770,459 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.23.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

