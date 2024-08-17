Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of CLMT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,316. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -242.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

