Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.07

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 161130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,894 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,340,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,280 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,748,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,080,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,949,000 after buying an additional 2,952,277 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

