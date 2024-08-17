Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.10). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

CATX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CATX opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,956.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,490.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,956.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,814 shares of company stock worth $385,487. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $188,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

