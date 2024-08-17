Cardano Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.10 billion and $164.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.89 or 0.04396633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00034752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001409 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,143,587,994 coins and its circulating supply is 35,943,232,645 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

