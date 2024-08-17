Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.506 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $109.85. 2,452,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,872. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

