CARGO Therapeutics’ (CRGX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CARGO Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.53) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRGX. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRGX opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,683,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,475,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,975,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 554,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 304,305 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

