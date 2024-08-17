Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 4% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.40 and last traded at $147.70. Approximately 1,085,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,422,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.00.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 3.37.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $7,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,317,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $7,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,317,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,416,236 shares of company stock worth $297,840,285 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $67,686,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

