CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

CVM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,306. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

