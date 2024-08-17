CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
CVM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,306. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.67.
